Watch as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman face off in London before UFC 286 main event

Watch as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman face off ahead of their UFC 286 main event in London.

The pair will go head-to-head in a much-anticipated trilogy fight on Saturday night (18 March), months after Edwards knocked out Usman in stunning fashion last August, taking the welterweight title from his opponent.

Seven years ago, when they first met back in 2015, it was Usman who took the win on points.

At UFC 286, Jamaican-born Briton Edwards will defend the belt for the first time in front of a packed O2 Arena.

