Nayef Aguerd ‘very happy’ to join West Ham after completing £30m transfer from Rennes

West Ham have signed Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from French side Rennes.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 25 times by his country, arrives for a fee in the region of £30m and has agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Appearing in a short clip on West Ham’s social media, Aguerd said he is “very happy” to join the club.

Manager David Moyes added that he’s “delighted” to have completed the signing after tracking the defender’s progress for some time.

