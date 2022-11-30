World Cup: Pressure builds as teams fight for last spots in Round of 16

The pressure is on at World Cup 2022 as teams fight for the last spots in the Round of 16.

Group D action in the afternoon saw Australia beat Denmark 1-0 to claim a spot in the competition’s knockout stages.

Tunisia pulled off a shock defeat against France, but it will be Les Bleus who make it to the last-16.

Poland lost 0-2 to Argentina in Group C, but both teams will progress to the next stage as Poland has fewer yellow cards than Mexico.

Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 to Mexico - both teams are going home.

