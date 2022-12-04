Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to victory in their last-16 match against Australia in World Cup 2022, marking his 1,000th appearance with a vintage goal.

Julian Alvarez scored the second goal as the South Americans advanced to the quarter-finals 2-1, surviving a late scare as their opponents pushed to level it late on.

Earlier on Saturday, the Netherlands cruised past the USA 3-1 with goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.

On Sunday evening, England’s knockout campaign begins with a tough fixture against Senegal, while France face Poland in the afternoon.

