Ryan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash

Ryan Reynolds learnt the meaning of "squeaky bum time" as he spoke to Gary Lineker on BBC Sport ahead of Wrexham's clash with Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Wrexham co-owner discovered the origins of the phrase, coined by Sir Alex Ferguson to refer to the sound made by moving around on a plastic seat whilst under pressure.

"I imagine it must require antibiotics," Reynolds remarked.

Wrexham were unable to hold off the Championship high-fliers after an added-time equaliser took the score to 3-3.

