Wayne Rooney brutally mocked by WWE star Drew McIntyre during London show

Wayne Rooney was mocked by WWE star Drew McIntyre as he sat ringside at a live event in London on Friday night (19 April).

The Manchester United legend is a well-known wrestling fan, and he caught the eye of Scottish star McIntyre mid-match.

“Speaking of British legends, is that Wayne Rooney?” the former WWE Champion said, after grabbing a mic.

“I’ve got to give this man his props, from one British legend to another, you were the freaking man in your day. He’s smashed football but, aren’t we the same age?

“What the hell happened to you?!”