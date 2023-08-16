Arizona prison workers hospitalised after exposure to ‘unknown substance’

Multiple workers and two inmates at Perryville women’s prison in Arizona were hospitalised after being exposed to an unknown substance.

Footage showed emergency vehicles parked outside the prison on 15 August after a small bag filled with white powder was found in a transport vehicle. At least one patient could be seen being stretchered out of the prison by medics.

"The unknown substance was handed to a Correctional Officer who then reported symptoms that included feeling dizzy and light-headed. Out of an abundance of caution, the officer was transported to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation and has since been released," the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said.