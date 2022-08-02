Fox News’ Peter Doocy claims White House ‘gave’ Afghanistan to Taliban

Fox News’ Peter Doocy has claimed that the US “gave” Afghanistan, which was “harbouring the world’s most wanted terrorist [Ayman al Zawahiri]” to the Taliban after troops withdrew in 2021.

“You... gave a whole country to a bunch of people that are on the FBI’s most wanted list, what did you think was going to happen?” Mr Doocy said.

“I take issue with the premise that we gave a whole country to terrorist groups... the way you asked that made it sound like we owned Afghanistan,” White House spokesperson John Kirby said.

