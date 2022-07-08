Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to a drug charge in a Moscow court on Thursday (7 July) as she said: “I’d like to plead guilty your Honour, but there was no intent, I did not want to break the law.”

The WNBA star’s lawyers hope that the plea will help her avoid a severe sentence and let her return home.

Ms. Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after authorities allegedly found cannabis oil in her luggage. The player faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

