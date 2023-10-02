‘You think Biden can do that?’: Trump mocks president on campaign visit to Iowa

Former president Donald Trump appeared to mock Joe Biden as he took his election campaign to Iowa on Sunday, visiting farmers and delivering a speech in Ottumwa.

Footage, filmed by Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy director of communications, shows Trump signing a John Deere combine harvester on a farm in Leighton, before he turns to the crowd and asks, “You think Biden can do that?”

He then declares: “I don’t think so.”

His comments are met by a round of applause from his supporters.

He can later be heard saying “That is some piece of equipment”.