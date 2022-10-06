Independent TV
Showing now | US News
00:43
Donald Trump falsely claims Barack Obama mishandled official papers
Former US president Donald Trump has falsy claimed that his predecessor, Barack Obama, mishandled official papers as he left the White House.
The allegation was made during an address to the Hispanic Leadership Conference organised by the America First Policy Insititute in Miami on Wednesday, 5 October.
“Barack Hussein Obama moved more than 20 truckloads, over 33 million pages of papers classified and unclassified, to a poorly built and totally unsafe former furniture store with no security whatsoever,” he claimed.
Mr Trump also said that "no other president" has been "harassed and persecuted" like he has.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:50
Ron DeSantis thanks Joe Biden for hurricane aid as president visits Florida
01:43
Nasa's Crew-5 mission launches from Kennedy Space Center
07:10
Kidnapping of California family of four captured on surveillance footage
00:46
Joe Biden says ‘no one f***s with a Biden’ during exchange with Florida official
00:38
Aftermath of Thailand daycare centre shooting which left at least 34 dead
03:13
Coup, chaos and conflict: What we learned from Tory party conference
01:50
Liz Truss speaks at party conference amid Tory turmoil
00:46
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second time in surprise U-turn
01:55
How will the October rail strikes affect passengers?
00:25
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weapons
01:20
Barbie appears with astronaut in space to inspire girls in Stem
01:00
Kwarteng shrugs off ‘little turbulence’ as he battles to regain authority after tax cut U-turn
01:52
Nurses to vote on strike in first ever UK-wide ballot
00:27
Putin signs annexation of Ukraine territories as Zelensky claims gains
00:38
Aftermath of Thailand daycare centre shooting which left at least 34 dead
00:50
Ron DeSantis thanks Joe Biden for hurricane aid as president visits Florida
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:42
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing Course
00:30
Father who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
01:08
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola addresses speculation over Erling Haaland release clause
00:35
Reece James: Graham Potter hails right-back’s potential as ‘beyond the sky’
01:42
World Cup: Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal bid to host tournament in 2030
00:41
Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead
01:16
Pope Francis meets Ryder Cup captains ahead of 2023 competition in Rome
01:02
Demise of Worcester Warriors is English rugby’s ‘darkest day’, says director Steve Diamond
01:05
Biden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on
00:31
Climate protester explains Waterloo Bridge blockade while being carried off by police
01:11
Activists demand cost-of-living and climate action during protest on Waterloo Bridge
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
00:47
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory
01:21
Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match
01:22
Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton
01:47
'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United
00:36
French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize in literature
01:01
Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problem
02:11
New trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unveils Letitia Wright in lead role
01:15
Ellie Goulding believes no-one is ‘into ballads’ post-pandemic
00:58
Mel C says Spice Girls are trying to get Victoria Beckham to return for reunion
00:55
Britney Spears’s mother apologises and asks daughter to ‘unblock’ her on Instagram
00:33
James Bond 60th anniversary: Producers refute casting rumours
00:37
BBC newscaster mispronounce Pokemon’s name in resurfaced news clip
11:16
The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin
02:52
Jeremy Allen White gives ‘perfect’ and ‘human’ performance in The Bear
03:06
Daisy May Cooper fans ‘will love’ Am I Being Unreasonable?
03:56
The Rings of Power ‘looks like a billion-dollar show’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
43:51
Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated
01:11
Comedian Jack Barry on why ‘monogamy is outdated’
00:41
Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry
01:16
Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating
03:42
The new culinary capital: Exploring the Saudi foodscene with a leading Riyadh chef
01:30
Kanye West meets Vogue editor over 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt backlash
00:36
Shirley Bassey performs ‘Goldfinger’ at James Bond 60th anniversary concert
00:48
Sharon Osbourne emotionally discusses husband Ozzy’s Parkinson’s: ‘My heart breaks for him’
01:26
Super Bowl 57: Rihanna feeling ‘nervous but excited’ about performing halftime show
01:16
Kourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis Barker
01:25
Zookeepers protect storks and cranes during Hurricane Ian by housing them in bathrooms
01:32
Hilary Swank announces she is pregnant with twins
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21