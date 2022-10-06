Donald Trump falsely claims Barack Obama mishandled official papers

Former US president Donald Trump has falsy claimed that his predecessor, Barack Obama, mishandled official papers as he left the White House.

The allegation was made during an address to the Hispanic Leadership Conference organised by the America First Policy Insititute in Miami on Wednesday, 5 October.

“Barack Hussein Obama moved more than 20 truckloads, over 33 million pages of papers classified and unclassified, to a poorly built and totally unsafe former furniture store with no security whatsoever,” he claimed.

Mr Trump also said that "no other president" has been "harassed and persecuted" like he has.

