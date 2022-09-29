Floodwater gushes into Florida fire station as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared footage of their station becoming inundated by floodwater as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida.

This video shows gushing water flooding into the station in Naples, which is along the Gulf of Mexico.

Around 2.25 Floridians are without power due to the severe weather conditions, with the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, telling them to prepare for a “nasty” few days.

Destruction has already been left in the storm’s path, as streets were turned into rivers.

