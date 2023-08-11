Satellite images show wildfire smoke blowing across Hawaiian islands

Satellite images from across Hawaii including Maui and the Big Island have shown the sheer scale of the ongoing wildfires.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the fires were partly-fuelled by strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora passing through the region.

Governor Josh Green says the fires are the “largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history” and 80% of historic seaside town Lahaina is “gone”.

The death toll currently stands at 53 with more than 1,000 people missing.