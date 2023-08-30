Ron DeSantis’ press conference was hit by power cut on Wednesday, as Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia

DeSantis warned residents that when Idalia hits in a matter of hourse, it will bring a “life-threatening” strom surge to the Big Bend region.

He said: “If you are in a place close to the coast and you see that surge, that’s going to be a legitimate surge. It’s going to be a big big deal and it’s going to be very very dangerous.”

At that point, the lights in the room go out. DeSantis states: “And there we go with our power here.”