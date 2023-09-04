This is the moment a hapless scammer realises he’s picked the wrong victim when a police officer reveals his true identity.

A man can be heard telling a car accident sob story to his "grandpa" in an audio clip released by Scottsdale Police Department.

Unfortunately for him, the person at the other end of the phone is Sergeant Vince Lewis - who is wise to the scam.

The officer listens to the tale before saying: "When you first called, did you hear how I answered it? Scottsdale Police Department."

The scammer then immediately hangs up.