Mississippi meteorologist prays as worrying tornado news comes in on live TV

A Mississippi meteorologist struggled to contain his emotion as news of an emergencing tornado came in while he was presenting live on TV.

Matt Laubhan, chief meteorologist for local network WTVA, told viewers that as much as they ‘trust him’, he wasn’t sure how the storm would pan out.

“Argh man, dear Jesus please help them, amen”, he prayed, as updates of the tornado’s movements came in.

“I tell you where it goes and some of you are like ‘that’s where it’s going to go,’ but the reality is this could be changing directions.”

At least 14 people are thought to have died.

