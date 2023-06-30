Tragic bodycam footage released by police shows the moment officers dashed to save NFL star Ryan Mallett, after he drowned off the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday (27 June).

“I think they got him on the board now,” one officer is heard saying, as crowds gather on a Florida beach to watch the rescue effort.

Police say ‘no rip current’ was invovled in the former New England Patriots star getting into difficulty

However, Mallett was lifeless when he was recovered from the water, and pronounced dead in hospital.