Kidnapping suspect tries to stab Ohio police officer with pen in interrogation room

A kidnapping suspect tried to stab a police officer with a pen he swiped from a desk while inside an interrogation room in Ohio on 22 August.

Footage showing the moment was released following a public records request from News Center 7.

Reid Duran was arrested for allegedly impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child from a school in Greene County, according to WHIO.

The 35-year-old admitted to officers that he had been trying to kidnap a child, after the school’s principal called the police on him.

