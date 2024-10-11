Independent TV
Tampa police rescue 15 people from home destroyed by tree in Hurricane Milton
Amid Hurricane Milton, the Tampa Police Department rescued 15 people from a single-story home on E. Wood St.
The rescue was made after the police received a 911 call that a tree crashed into the home. Officers were located less than two miles away and sprang into action once the call was made. Once those officers arrived they were able to get all occupants out of the home safely, including multiple children and the elderly.
As officers helped the family escape more police took time to check that all of the main power to the home was turned off to be sure no further damage could occur.
