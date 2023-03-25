Police officer gets hit by car while trying to stop suspect from escaping

CCTV and bodycam footage shows of the moment a Sarasota police officer was hit by a car while trying to stop a burglary suspect.

It’s thought the police were called on Monday afternoon (20 March) to reports of items stolen from vehicles as well as a stolen car, and returned later that evening to aprehend the suspect.

As the officer jumps to stop the car, the driver carries on, sending him flying across the road.

Sarasota Police Department have confirmed the officer is recovering.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.