Trevor Noah mocks Washington for hosting ‘superspreader’ event

Trevor Noah mocked the White House for hosting Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening which the comedian dubbed a “superspreader event”.

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” he said to audience’s laughs.

The host of The Daily Show mocked Washington for hosting a mass indoor gathering after multiple members of Congress tested positive for Covid-19 following another formal event, the Gridiron Dinner.

The comedian continued: “For real, what are we doing here? Did none of you learn anything from the Gridiron dinner? Nothing?”.