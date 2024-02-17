Aerial footage shows the moments following a house explosion in Virginia that killed a firefighter, and injured a further 12 people.

Emergency services in Sterling were called around 7:40pm local time to respond to a leaking gas tank. However, when they arrived at the scene and located the 500-gallon propane tank, it exploded, trapping firefighters inside.

The clip shows debris covering where the house once stood, and neighbours say the impact of the blast had sent furniture toppling in their homes too.

10 firefighters were taken to hospital, along with two occupants of the house.