Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to an “extremely dangerous” category 4 storm as it grew in strength while travelling over the Gulf of Mexico toward the US coast.

Footage shows homes that became inundated with floodwater overnight ahead of the expected landfall on Wednesday, 28 September.

Florida’s governor has warned residents of the potentially “life-threatening” impact of Ian, and urged the 2.5 million Floridians under evacuation orders and warnings to pay heed to the instructions.

The weather system is expected to bring storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding to the state.

