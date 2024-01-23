✕ Close Sarah, Duchess of York diagnosed with skin cancer

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Ferguson has said she is in “good spirits” as she breaks her silence after it was revealed that she is battling an aggressive form of skin cancer.

In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York said she has been “taking some time to herself” at her home in Austria following the diagnosis - which came just months after she revealed she had breast cancer.

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she wrote.

The malignant melanoma was found after her dermatologist asked that several moles were tested at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery.

Meanwhile, The Princess of Wales has been in hospital since Tuesday while she recovers from a successful abdominal surgery in the London Clinic.

She is said to be “doing well” but will be admitted for several more days, and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

As a result, the future Queen has to sit out of some of the events she usually shows support for including Children’s Mental Health Week, The BAFTAs and the Commonwealth Day service.