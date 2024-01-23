Royal news – live: Kate Middleton ‘doing well’ as Sarah Ferguson shares brave message after cancer diagnosis
The malignant melanoma was found while the Duchess of York was undergoing treatment for breast cancer
Sarah Ferguson has said she is in “good spirits” as she breaks her silence after it was revealed that she is battling an aggressive form of skin cancer.
In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York said she has been “taking some time to herself” at her home in Austria following the diagnosis - which came just months after she revealed she had breast cancer.
“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she wrote.
The malignant melanoma was found after her dermatologist asked that several moles were tested at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery.
Meanwhile, The Princess of Wales has been in hospital since Tuesday while she recovers from a successful abdominal surgery in the London Clinic.
She is said to be “doing well” but will be admitted for several more days, and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.
As a result, the future Queen has to sit out of some of the events she usually shows support for including Children’s Mental Health Week, The BAFTAs and the Commonwealth Day service.
What are the signs of melanoma?
Dr Zulqarnain Shah, medical director and GP at SSP Health, said there are several warning signs of melanoma that we can all be on the lookout for, “which include changes in the size, shape, colour or feel of a mole or other area of skin. You can always use the ABCDE checklist to help you spot them:
“A for asymmetry: the two halves of the mole do not match. B for border: the edges of the mole are irregular, blurred or jagged. C for colour: the mole has different shades of brown, black, red, pink, white or blue. D for diameter: the mole is larger than 6mm across. E for evolving: the mole changes over time in any way.
“Also, keep an eye out for moles that look different to the rest of your moles or stand out as unusual.”
ICYMI - Camilla tells well-wisher King is ‘fine’ as she visits family-run jeweller
The King is “fine” as he prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week, the Queen told a well-wisher during a visit to Swindon.
Camilla visited Deacon & Son, a 175-year-old family-run jewellery shop on Monday.
A group of schoolchildren waving Union flags handed her get well soon cards.
Among those outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen was Jessie Jackson, 86, from Swindon, Wiltshire, who said Camilla told her the King “is fine”.
Ms Jackson, who was carrying a union flag, told the PA news agency she shook the Queen’s hand and asked her how Charles was doing.
Camilla thanked her for asking and Ms Jackson added: “She’s lovely.”
Nicky Jackson, 48, who accompanied her, added: “She asked how Charles was. He’s fine.
“We didn’t ask about Kate. We forgot about poor Kate.”
ICYMI - Queen Camilla opens new domestic abuse initiative in Scotland as King prepares for prostate procedure
Prince Harry makes rare joke about father King Charles amid royal rift
Prince Harry has made a rare comment about his father King Charles III amid rumoured tension with the British royal family.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, reportedly cracked a joke about the British monarch during his speech at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, California. The father of two was being recognised at the 21st annual awards for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.
The royal was presented the honour by actor John Travola, who asked Harry to speak about his flight experience. He then recalled his very first flight with his father, the then-Prince of Wales. “I think I was maybe seven or eight years old in a Wessex helicopter, and I jumped into it so excited. And then my father jumped in behind the controls and I was terrified,” Harry told the audience, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Harry’s comments about his father come amid tensions with the royal family following the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January 2022. Most recently, a new autobiography by royal journalist Robert Hardman has made some shocking revelations about Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family.
Read the full story here
Prince Harry makes rare joke about father King Charles amid royal rift
Prince Harry recalled his first flight experience with King Charles III at Living Legends of Aviation Awards
Sarah, Duchess of York on cancer and her royal rehabilitation
Divorce, debt, tabloid stings and a cancer diagnosis – Sarah Ferguson’s royal ride has been anything but smooth. But she opens up to Guy Walters about happiness, helping people and the things that have helped her through the toughest of times
Read the full premium interview here
Sarah Ferguson on overeating, cancer and her royal rehabilitation
Divorce, debt, tabloid stings and a cancer diagnosis – Sarah Ferguson’s royal ride has been anything but smooth. But she opens up to Guy Walters about happiness, helping people and the things that have helped her through the toughest of times
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer just months after breast cancer treatment
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer, just months after she was treated for breast cancer.
The duchess underwent an eight-hour mastectomy in July last year – but during follow-up surgery last month, dermatologists removed several moles, finding one to be malignant melanoma.
Despite the diagnosis, the 64-year-old is said to be in “good spirits” as she faces further tests to discover if the cancer has spread to other parts of her body.
News of the diagnosis comes as the King prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, while the Princess of Wales is recovering in hospital after abdominal surgery.
Read the full story by Alex Ross here
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer just months after breast cancer treatment
Sarah, Duchess of York, was diagnosed after several moles were removed during treatment for breast cancer last year
What is malignant melanoma?
Sarah, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer.
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body. Any diagnosis of melanoma is cancer, even if the term “malignant” is not used before it.
The NHS states that the main cause of melanoma is ultraviolet light, which comes from the Sun and is used in sunbeds.
Other factors that increase the chances of getting melanoma include having pale skin; red or blonde hair; blue or green eyes; a large number of freckles or moles and a family history of skin cancer.
The risk of melanoma increases with age, but compared to most other cancer types, it is also quite common in younger people, say Cancer Research UK.
The Queen ‘discussed domestic violence’ with daughter of murdered woman
The Queen has been praised for her work raising awareness of domestic violence by the daughter of a woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend.
Roann Court, who was 15 when her 35-year-old mother Claire Marshall was killed by Benjamin Cooper in 2009 in Millom, Cumbria, said she spoke to Camilla about ensuring victims have a voice in death if they couldn’t in life.
Now 30 and the mother of two boys, Ms Court met the Queen when Camilla visited Swindon on Monday.
Describing their conversation outside Deacon and Son’s jewellers, which Camilla visited, she said: “It was brilliant, we spoke about domestic violence and the work that she does with that, because it’s a big thing that we support, we lost my mum 15 years ago to domestic homicide.
“I thanked her for all the work that she’s done to raise awareness for that and she thanked me for everything that I did, and it was very, very lovely, very cordial, and it was really nice.
“I wasn’t actually going to come here today, I drove past and I felt like an instinct that I had to park up and come and stand outside.
“I found out this morning that she was coming, and when I drove past I was like, you know what, I’m going to pull into the Co-op car park and stand around to wait for her, because I am so grateful for what she does for victims of domestic abuse.
“It was almost like a gut instinct was telling me to come and stand in the cold.I told her that I lost my mum and she said that she was so sorry for that. You don’t see a lot of people talking about domestic abuse, what happens behind closed doors stays behind closed doors.
“We do everything we do in her name, we don’t want her to be just another name on the list.
“We want her to have a voice when she didn’t have one while she was alive, so she will have one in death.”
Queen gives unexpected speech while visiting domestic abuse charity
Earlier on Monday, the Queen toured a domestic violence refuge in Swindon to mark the service’s 50th anniversary.
She met staff, volunteers and families at Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS), which was founded in 1974 as Swindon Women’s Aid and is one of the few purpose-built refuges in the UK offering fully self-contained accommodation.
Camilla thanked a crowd of attendees for working to “obliterate abuse altogether.”
She said: “Before I go, I wish you all a very happy 50th birthday, (I would like) to say a huge thank you for the brilliant job you’re doing here for domestic abuse.
“I’ve visited a lot of refuges over the years, but I can see there’s something very special here, you’re doing such a wonderful job in so many walks of life, you seem to be getting into everywhere, which is what is needed.
“It’s not just looking after victims and the children – it’s getting into schools, teaching young people, teaching respect.
She said she hopes that years down the line charities like SDASS “might be able to put an end to the horrific abuse that people are suffering.”
She added: “Thank you all very much for playing a wonderful part on the road to obliterating abuse altogether.”
King is ‘fine’ as he prepares to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
The King is “fine” as he prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week, the Queen has told a member of the public during a visit in Swindon.
Camilla visited Deacon and Sons, a 175-year-old family run jewellery shop, in Swindon on Monday afternoon.
Among those outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen was 86-year-old Jessie Jackson, from Swindon, who said Camilla told her the King “is fine”.
Ms Jackson told the PA news agency she shook the Queen’s hand and asked her how Charles was doing.
Camilla thanked her for asking and Ms Jackson added: “She’s lovely.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies