The ultimate foodie escape: unearth Grenada’s rich spices and tasty chocolate

In this episode of Travel Smart , The Independent ’ s travel experts Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman head to Grenada, to discover the island’s sense of adventure, and to taste its rich agricultural history.

Known as the ‘Spice Island’, Grenada is famous for its nutmeg, cinnamon and turmeric, to name a few. It’s also home to cacao plantations and six chocolate factories – the perfect place to learn about the ‘tree to bar’ process of making chocolate. Join the pair, to also learn about the Caribbean hotspot’s wildlife, hiking trails and underwater sculpture park.