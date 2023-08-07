Alaska house crashes into river as glacier flooding batters riverbank

Drone footage captured the moment a house collapsed into the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, following glacial floods on Saturday, 5 August.

Water levels in Mendenhall Lake reached nearly 4.6 m on Sunday, August 6, a 91 cm rise over the previous record set in 2016, and 1.5 m over “moderate” flood levels, according to the National Weather Service.

Glacial outburst flooding occurs when trapped water escapes through cracks in thinning ice dams.

The phenomenon has increased around the world as a result of the climate crisis.