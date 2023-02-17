King Charles III co-authors children’s book on climate change

King Charles III has co-authored a child-friendly book about climate change.

Charles penned a personal afterword for the publication, A Ladybird Book: Climate Change, written last summer when he was still the Prince of Wales.

The constitutional monarch, who must remain politically neutral, wrote of how he admired children across the world for “raising the alarm and calling for big changed to happen.”

“Their efforts have emphasised the importance of caring about what life will be like in the future – there is a lesson in this for us all,” Charles said.

Sign up for our newsletters.