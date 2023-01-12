They've hit the headlines with their controversial tactics trying to get action on the climate crisis but what are Just Stop Oil's demands? Why did they throw paint on a Van Gogh? And how does it feel to be hated by some of the public for their actions?

In this round of You Ask The Questions, we put your queries to a Just Stop Oil Activist, Dr Patrick Hart, on the group’s direct action to draw attention to the climate emergency.

Sign up for our newsletters.