Donald Trump dismisses climate change as ‘a thing called weather’

Donald Trump suggested that "no one is more into the climate than I am" before dismissing the crisis as "a thing called weather".

The former US president made the comments while speaking to Fox Business earlier this week.

"In my opinion, you have a thing called weather, and you go up and you go down," Mr Trump said, when he was asked if he thought human activity has caused climate change.

"If you look into the 1920s they were talking about global freezing... the climate has always been changing."

