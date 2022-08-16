Fish gasps for air as Lake Windermere turns green with algae

Fish in Lake Windermere have been seen gasping for air as the water turned green from algae.

Matt Staniek recorded video of a fish swimming in circles and gasping for air at the water’s surface amid potentially toxic blue-green algae.

The conservationist, whose petition to save Windermere has garnered more than 130,000 signatures, told The Independent that the lake needs investment in its wastewater treatment works to cope with increasing tourist numbers.

“[The] wastewater treatment works are built to deal with the residential population, it doesn’t count for the influx of [tourists],” he added.

