Rescue teams saved two stranded humpback whales along the Atlantic coast of Argentina on Tuesday.

Some 30 people participated in the operation, including local residents, marine conservationists, coast guards, firefighters and beach lifeguards, the World Marine Foundation said.

Rescuers tucked cables - connected to a huge tractor crane - underneath each body - to free them from the sandy sea floor.

The first whale, which was stranded on Sunday, was a juvenile female humpback whale, 32 feet long and approximately eight tons in weight.

The second, a male of the same species, appeared 24 hours later.