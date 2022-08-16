Lake Windermere turns green as it's covered in algae

Lake Windermere has turned green after algal blooms formed following a period of hot weather.

Conservationist Matt Staniek filmed the potentially toxic blue-green algae in the water as ducks swam nearby, warning that “hundreds of thousands” of fish could be killed.

Mr Staniek, whose petition to save the lake has garnered more than 130,000 signatures, told the Independent that he believes an “ecological disaster” will occur without action.

“[This] will result in either someone dying or hundreds of thousands of dead fish... because the oxygen has depleted too much,” Mr Staniek added.

