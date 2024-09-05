Independent TV
Greenpeace activists scale Unilever headquarters claiming company ‘trashing planet’
Greenpeace UK protesters blocked access to Unilever’s headquarters in central London on Thursday, 5 September, claiming the company is “trashing the planet and harming communities” through single-use plastics.
Activists locked themselves onto barricades made from giant Dove products, one of Unilever’s most well-known brands, with each product’s logo changed to a dead dove.
The environmental campaign group is calling on the company to remove single-use plastic from its operations and phase it out fully within a decade, starting with plastic sachets, which they say are “near impossible to collect and recycle”.
