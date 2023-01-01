A pensioner who has transformed a plot of disused land near Antrim town by planting 20,000 trees has been hailed as an environmental champion.

Retired electrical engineer Stewart Hood, 77, from Co Antrim, secured support from Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) to transform the stony grounds of his 22-acre site off Steeple Road into an area rich in biodiversity.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross described Mr Hood as a “role model.”

