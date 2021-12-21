Horrifying drone footage shows the devastation in the Philippines as the typhoon death toll passes 300.

The national police said on Monday that the death toll estimate had increased from the previous count of 208 that was reported earlier in the day.

At least 500 other people were also injured while 56 are missing, the Associated Press reported.

Military airplanes and naval vessels were dispatched on Monday to carry aid to devastated areas, as the country grappled with the strongest of 15 such storms to hit the archipelago this year.

