Cafe owner tries to protect his business as storms cause severe flooding in Bewdley

A cafe owner was filmed trying to protect his business as storms continue to cause severe flooding in Bewdley.

Weather warnings for wind and snow are in place across northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The latest bout of extreme weather has the potential to be named Storm Gladys as Britain is still recovering from Storms Dudley.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across northeast England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.

