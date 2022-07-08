Three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo has announced the birth of three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

The cubs, who were born on 27 June, are "doing well" according to keepers.

This video is from the zoo's "cub cam" and shows mother Gaysha and father Asim tending to their offspring.

Sumatran tigers are the rarest of the subspecies of tiger in the world. Conservationists estimate that there could be as few as 300 left in the wild.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.