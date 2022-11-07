Cop27: What's on the agenda today?

World leaders are set to gather for a series of closed-door meetings from today, 7 November, as Cop27 kicks off.

This year’s conference is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, following 2021’s Cop26 in Glasgow.

On Monday’s agenda will be the heads of big oil producers in Saudi Arabia and UAE that want a future role for fossil fuels, a World Trade Organization report about the role of trade policy in climate change, as well as leaders from leaders from poor climate-vulnerable nations like Niger and Palau keen for international funding.

