Ocean treaty: What is the historic UN agreement?

Nations have reached a historic agreement to protect the world’s oceans following more than a decade of talks.

The High Seas Treaty aims to place 30 per cent of the world’s land and sea into protected areas by 2030, to safeguard and restore marine nature.

The talks were stalled for years over disagreements on funding and fishing rights, but an agreement was finally reached after two weeks of talks at the UN headquarters in New York on Saturday evening.

Environmental groups say the treaty will help reverse marine biodiversity losses from climate change and overfishing and ensure sustainable development.