Resident kayaks through Kentucky city as flash flooding hits state

Torrential rains caused dangerous flash floods in western Kentucky last week, with Governor Andy Beshear declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday 19 July after widespread flooding started 24 hours before.

Videos shared by locals show severe flooding in the city of Mayfield, with homes inundated and vehicles partially submerged.

One resident can be seen using a kayak to navigate flooded streets, while another person attempts to drive a golf cart through the water.

Mayfield was under a flood watch until 7pm on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.