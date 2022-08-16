Heavy rain hammers Devon houses during storm

Heavy rain and flooding hit parts of Devon on Monday, 15 August, as thunderstorms rolled in following a heatwave.

Footage taken by Ben Dixon shows water gushing down the side of a house during intense rainfall.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday, 17 August, for much of southern England.

Flooding of homes and businesses was possible, as well as a chance of delays and cancellations to public transport, the Met Office said.

