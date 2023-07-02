Dramatic lightning display captured in slow-motion spectacle in Germany

Incredible footage captured by a videographer captures lightning flashing during a thunderstorm in Bayreuth, Germany, back in June.

The videographer recorded the spectacle on a camera capable of shooting 240 frames per second, which has created a piece of slow-motion footage to reveal the stunning display from 22 June.

Each time lightning strikes, it is recorded in breathtaking detail as it crackles across the night sky.

The video gives viewers an astonishing insight into how the weather phenomenon looks close up.