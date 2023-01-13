Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month

A seventh whale death in just over a month has led to calls to halt ocean floor prep for offshore wind farms in New Jersey and New York.

This video shows the scene in Brigantine, just north of Atlantic City, as the 20-foot body of the latest whale lies after washing ashore.

"I'm so sad to see this huge whale on the beach," resident Lori Goldsmith said after shooting the clip of the whale in the waves.

Citizens and environmental groups have called for US President Joe Biden to launch a federal investigation into the deaths.

