Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced an upcoming reality series.

The actor, 66, revealed the news on his Instagram while sitting alongside his partner.

“We have an announcement to make,” the couple teased, cracking a joke about their large brood of seven children, before inviting fans into their chaotic home.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs – the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.”

Titled The Baldwins, their upcoming series is expected to air on TLC in 2025.