One Show host Alex Jones makes live on-air blunder as guests burst out laughing

The One Show host Alex Jones made a guest blunder live on-air during Wednesday (6 December) night’s chat show.

The presenter was joined by actors Asa Butterfield and Daniel Mays to discuss their upcoming film, Your Christmas or Mine 2.

However, the 46-year-old mistakenly believed that Mr Butterfield also had a role in the upcoming Chicken Run sequel, Dawn Of The Nugget.

The Sex Education star quickly pointed at Mr May who started to laugh. He said: “No, I’m in the new Chicken Run!”