An eight-year-old amputee seemingly called out Alison Hammond on live TV today (11 August), when he appeared on This Morning to talk about his trek up Orrest Head.

Tony Hudgell has been raising money for charity after he was abused as a baby, leaving him needing a double amputation.

However, he was not impressed that Hammond had not turned up to his Lake District expedition.

“We needed you and you never came”, the young boy said.

Visibly taken aback, the TV presenter apologised and vowed to donate £500, adding: “I do need to explain it to you. I was recording an episode of Bake Off and I couldn’t make it.”