Behind-the-scenes look at All of Us Strangers filming on London Underground

Behind-the-scenes footage shows how All of Us Strangers was filmed on the London Underground.

Andrew Haigh’s film follows Adam (Andrew Scott), who develops a relationship with Harry, a neighbour played by Paul Mescal.

Footage posted by Transport for London shows the film crew setting up a Waterloo and City line train at Bank station, with Scott and Mescal sitting in the carriage together.

The Irish actor, 27, described the script as “one of the most beautiful” he had ever read as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the film’s London gala screening.