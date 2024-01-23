Paul Mescal describes ‘blind panic’ he felt before filming All Of Us Strangers

Paul Mescal has opened up on the "blind panic" he felt before filming began on All of Us Strangers.

The film follows Adam (Andrew Scott), who develops a relationship with a neighbour played by the Normal People star.

The Irish actor, 27, described the script as "one of the most beautiful" he had ever read as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the film's London gala screening.

Mescal said: "The work becomes a hell of a lot easier when you're working with actors like Andrew [Scott] and directors like Andrew Haigh."