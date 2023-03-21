Grammy-winning US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird dropped by the Music Box studio following a sold-out show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

The indie multi-instrumentalist and singer’s latest album, Inside Problems, was released last year to critical praise. For Music Box, Bird performed “Make A Picture” and “Never Fall Apart” from the record, along with his hit single “Sisyphus”, from his 2019 album My Finest Work Yet.

He tours North America from 30 March.

