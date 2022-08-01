Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy says he may have enjoyed Disney+ drama Under the Banner of Heaven more had Andrew Garfield not been in the lead role.

The miniseries, adapted from the nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer, follows detective Jeb Pyre, played by Garfield, as he investigates the murder of a Mormon mother and her baby daughter, and his own faith is tested.

While Jacob doesn’t suggest that Garfield was miscast in the series, he argues that “it’s not [the actor’s] finest work”.